Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). 9,784,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,449,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).
The company has a market capitalization of £8.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Angus Energy Company Profile (LON:ANGS)
