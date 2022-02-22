Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

ANGI opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. Angi has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after buying an additional 238,542 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

