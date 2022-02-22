Analyzing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ecopetrol and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25 ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 69.96%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ecopetrol pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARC Resources pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 15.03% 8.55% 3.36% ARC Resources 15.22% 14.78% 7.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecopetrol and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.32 $2.06 billion $1.47 10.48 ARC Resources $4.08 billion 1.94 $627.58 million $1.16 9.83

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats ARC Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

