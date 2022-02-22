Analysts Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price at $278.67

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.77) to GBX 266 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.87) to GBX 325 ($4.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.