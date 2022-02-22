Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $161.92

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.92.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

PLD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.43. 92,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

