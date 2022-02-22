Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target at $19.13

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.13.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.06. 29,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,209. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.