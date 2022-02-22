Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Target Price at $25.56

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

