Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT at $18.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

HRUFF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.