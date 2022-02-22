Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target at $56.61

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.61.
BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.
Shares of Bumble stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Bumble has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
