Analysts Offer Predictions for ironSource Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ironSource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE IS opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. ironSource has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,260,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 220,964 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 117,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

