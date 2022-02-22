Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $386.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report $386.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $391.00 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $465.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPI Composites.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $9.92. 23,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

