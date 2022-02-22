Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

