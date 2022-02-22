Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report $139.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $32.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 325.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $273.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 844,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

