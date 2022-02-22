Analysts Expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.
ARBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Argo Blockchain stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 167,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,141. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.