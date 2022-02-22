Analysts Expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 167,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,141. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

