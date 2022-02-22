Analysts Anticipate UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UFP Technologies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFPT opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $76.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $555.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

