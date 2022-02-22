Analysts Anticipate UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UFP Technologies.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
UFPT opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $76.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $555.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.
UFP Technologies Company Profile
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
