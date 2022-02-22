Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($1.11). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

DCPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 1,615,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,556. The company has a market capitalization of $453.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $48.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after buying an additional 3,202,527 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 470,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

