America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $12.60 Per Share

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $12.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

