American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,200. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.23.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.