American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,506,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

