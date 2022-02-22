American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.26. 13,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

