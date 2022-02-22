American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,644 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 312.4% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 637,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 937,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

