América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.50

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.50 and traded as low as $17.97. América Móvil shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 7,815 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

