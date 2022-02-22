Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.79 million.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.110-$5.310 EPS.

Shares of DOX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.57. 565,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,918. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amdocs by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

