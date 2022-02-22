Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,694,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.37.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,285 shares of company stock worth $30,078,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.58. 35,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.