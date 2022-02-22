Ambassador Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. 635,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.03 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,164 shares of company stock worth $2,996,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

