Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,575,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $231.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,144. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.11. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

