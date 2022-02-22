Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $588,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

Boeing stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.09. 206,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,939,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $213.67. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

