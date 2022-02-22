Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 609.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Shares of RNG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,276. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $428.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.23.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

