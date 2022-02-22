Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

