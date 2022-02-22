Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25.
In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
