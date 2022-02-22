Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €243.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €243.00 ($276.14) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($289.77) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €246.77 ($280.42).
Shares of Allianz stock opened at €208.35 ($236.76) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €218.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €205.47. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($235.00).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
