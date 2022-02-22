Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $719.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post $719.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $643.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $692.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

