Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLK. Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Allakos stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $312.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Allakos has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $139.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 15.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.