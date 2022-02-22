Alexander Molyneux Buys 83,333 Shares of Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) insider Alexander Molyneux purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$28,333.22 ($20,383.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 155.27 and a current ratio of 155.30.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. The company's flagship project is Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

