Alexander Molyneux Buys 83,333 Shares of Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) insider Alexander Molyneux purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$28,333.22 ($20,383.61).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 155.27 and a current ratio of 155.30.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.