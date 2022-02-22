Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Position Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 576,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,661,000 after buying an additional 1,859,064 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEX. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

