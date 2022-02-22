Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.32.

NYSE:ALB traded up $5.67 on Tuesday, hitting $196.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,394. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.52. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 671.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

