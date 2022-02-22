Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,815,000 after acquiring an additional 147,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.19.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

