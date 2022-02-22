Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post sales of $174.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $178.59 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $165.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $728.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

