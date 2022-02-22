Alaethes Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.1% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.82. 73,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,006. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,104 shares of company stock worth $14,596,550. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

