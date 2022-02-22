Alaethes Wealth LLC Grows Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $12,673,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BHP Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 98.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 135.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

NYSE:BBL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,379. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

