Alaethes Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lowered its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TM traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $186.06. 909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $145.55 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

