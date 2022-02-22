Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,885. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

