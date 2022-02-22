Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,885. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

