Akash Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $127.25 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.06866096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.55 or 0.99965964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049922 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

