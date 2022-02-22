Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been given a C$27.00 target price by Cormark in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.07.

TSE AC traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.26. The stock has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.31 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

