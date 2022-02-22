Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACDVF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,747. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

