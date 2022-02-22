Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $76.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,533,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,282,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,044. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

