AGL Energy Limited Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of AGLXY stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.
