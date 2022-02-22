AGL Energy Limited Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of AGLXY stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

