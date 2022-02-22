Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

A stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.76. 98,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

