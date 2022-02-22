Aeternity Price Down 14.3% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $29.80 million and $1.53 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,967,239 coins and its circulating supply is 351,146,296 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

