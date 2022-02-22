AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AECOM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.