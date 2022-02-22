Advisor Resource Council Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $233.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

